RED BANK: RAG FIRE DAMAGES HOME

Damage was contained to the rear of the house. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Fire damaged a Red Bank home before dawn Monday.

The cause was spontaneous combustion of oily rags used in wood staining, Fire Marshal Tommy Welsh told redbankgreen.

Firefighters on the scene. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The fire was reported shortly before 4 a.m., after the occupants of 35 Leroy Place were awakened by smoke alarms, said Chief Bobby Holiday.

Volunteer firefighters found the back wall of the house above a deck damaged by a blaze that the homeowner had managed to contain, he said.

Damage was limited to the outer first floor, with no incursion into the interior, Holiday said.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.