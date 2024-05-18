Red Bank police were on the scene of an unidentified individual’s “sudden death” in public early Saturday afternoon, Captain Mike Frazee told redbankgreen.

From Frazee:

We are conducting what appears to be an unexpected sudden death investigation on Leroy Place which is in public view. Attempts are being made to shield the public from the decedents view.

We ask the public for their cooperation and privacy during this matter. At this time nothing appears suspicious however the investigation is in its early stages.

Police were still on the scene as of 2:10 p.m., he said.