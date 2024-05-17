Skip to content

DOGFEST, FARMERS MARKET TOP RED BANK WEEKEND PICKS

May 17th @ 11am

 

Broadwalk’s first weekend of the year is on tap. 

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Exercise and pets are both great for boosting serotonin levels. So you could do worse than the positivity double header on tap in downtown Red Bank this weekend. Start with a group stroll or bike as part of the Mayor’s Wellness campaign event, then head to Broadwalk and eat lunch with a bunch of cute dogs running around. Want more? Those two are far from the only mood-boosting events happening in town. Scroll down for more ideas for a great spring weekend.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign bike and walk kicks off from Borough Hall at 11 a.m. 90 Maple Avenue, Red Bank, New Jersey.

THE The Red Bank Farmer’s Market returned for the season last weekend  and will be full steam ahead this Sunday.  Coffee corral also offers mental health related options, including yoga on the lawn.

Make way for Gosling! Basie Center cinemas presents the films “Fall Guy” and “Wicked Little Letters” this weekend, the latter which we here at Red Bank Green had never heard of but have to say the trailer looks insanely fun. Oh, and did we mention you can now buy BEER WINE AND COCKTAILS inside the theater? Click here for showtimes.

 

Triumph Brewing and Red Rock Tap & Grill all have a full slate of live music.

Red Rock presents New Power Soul at 8 p.m. Saturday. The bands  promo describes them as “one of the most sought after live bands in the tri-state area. They have over 25 years of experience performing at wedding receptions, corporate events, clubs, theaters and private parties. From Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga,  New Power Soul will have you dancing all night long.”

Triumph brewery’s lineup can be found here, and a sample of Saturday night’s performer Craig Dreyer and Fiends (yes, that’s spelled right) below.

 

Partyline
YAPPY TOGETHER
RED BANK: Look for this cutie pie, named Sacramento, at Yappy Hour on Broadwalk Saturday. He's looking for a new home.
YELLOW RAINCOAT DAY
On a rainy May morning, the only golden sight on Broad Street this morning were the matching raincoats of Eileen and her dog Benny.
STOP. JUST STOP.
RED BANK: For those who don't get the meaning of a stop sign, crossing guard Diane Johnson amplifies the message with some colorful outfits. ...
RECORDS SKIP INTO TOWN
RED BANK: Devotees of vinyl records expected to drop needle at Broad and Mechanic Saturday. Here's why.
Feline fortunes on Monmouth Street
Christopher Russell and feline pal Princess take in some fresh air on a warm May night Thursday in the doorway of Gina’s Psychic Bouti ...
GOING UP?
RED BANK: Public Library will be closed Friday for the start of elevator construction. (Click for more.)
TREEBIRTH
RED BANK: Replacement of nine trees gets underway on South Street, where a wholesale removal angered residents last September. (Click for mo ...
RIVERSIDE FLOW
New Jersey Flow Arts brings together jugglers, poi spinners, hoopers and more weekly in Riverside Gardens Park.
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...

