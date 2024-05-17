Broadwalk’s first weekend of the year is on tap.

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Exercise and pets are both great for boosting serotonin levels. So you could do worse than the positivity double header on tap in downtown Red Bank this weekend. Start with a group stroll or bike as part of the Mayor’s Wellness campaign event, then head to Broadwalk and eat lunch with a bunch of cute dogs running around. Want more? Those two are far from the only mood-boosting events happening in town. Scroll down for more ideas for a great spring weekend.

The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign bike and walk kicks off from Borough Hall at 11 a.m. 90 Maple Avenue, Red Bank, New Jersey.

THE The Red Bank Farmer’s Market returned for the season last weekend and will be full steam ahead this Sunday. Coffee corral also offers mental health related options, including yoga on the lawn.

Make way for Gosling! Basie Center cinemas presents the films “Fall Guy” and “Wicked Little Letters” this weekend, the latter which we here at Red Bank Green had never heard of but have to say the trailer looks insanely fun. Oh, and did we mention you can now buy BEER WINE AND COCKTAILS inside the theater? Click here for showtimes.

Triumph Brewing and Red Rock Tap & Grill all have a full slate of live music.

Red Rock presents New Power Soul at 8 p.m. Saturday. The bands promo describes them as “one of the most sought after live bands in the tri-state area. They have over 25 years of experience performing at wedding receptions, corporate events, clubs, theaters and private parties. From Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, New Power Soul will have you dancing all night long.”

Triumph brewery’s lineup can be found here, and a sample of Saturday night’s performer Craig Dreyer and Fiends (yes, that’s spelled right) below.

