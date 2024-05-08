Basie Center Cinemas on White Street (Photo by John T. Ward Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

For anyone who has ever scoffed at movie theater staples like popcorn and soda while wishing they could sip a beer or a cocktail during a flick, Red Bank is about become a place where dreams comes true.

Basie Center Cinemas, the independent twin cinema on White Street operated by the nonprofit Count Basie Center, has announced the start of alcoholic beverage service to patrons aged 21 and over.

via GIPHY

Yes, you can now perhaps enjoy a White Russian along with The Dude in the Big Lebowski. Or a Guinness with Banshees of Inisherin. Or perhaps a French 75 if they decide to rerun Casablanca some day. Such fantasies can come true if the desired concoction is available among the growing varieties of cocktails now offered in cans.

“Basie Center Cinemas is now the only area indie movie house that can offer patrons a glass of wine, a local craft beer or a cool, canned cocktail to accompany their feature presentation,” said Izzy Sackowitz, Chief Operating Officer of the Count Basie Center organization in a press release. The service began with a soft launch this week.

To the largest extent possible, Sackowitz added, the cinema will feature products from hyper-local purveyors, including area craft breweries and wineries.

The cinema is permitted to serve alcohol following the signing of a 2023 state law allowing licenses for nonprofit movie theaters dedicated to promoting the performing arts.

The Basie Center took over the former Bow Tie Cinemas in 2020 after it had been closed six months due to pandemic restrictions. The move had been planned before the lockdowns began.

From the press release: “Count Basie Center officials have long regarded a liquor license as a lifeline for the historic movie theater, which has shown films since at least the 1950s. Like most cinema operations, Basie Center Cinemas has struggled in the post-COVID area – but now, with the opportunity to offer something unique to patrons, optimism is high that Basie Center Cinemas can do even more to promote film, comedy and other types of performances.

“We’ll be announcing a Hispanic heritage film festival in coming weeks, along with other events to bring new patrons into the cinema,” Sackowitz added. “This is indeed a lifeline for us, and we intend to do all we can to activate this historic space.”

In addition to showcasing the latest in Hollywood fare, Basie Center Cinemas is also home to open mic comedy nights, film festivals, the region’s longest-running late-night interactive screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Improv Jam, a monthly night of off-the-cuff live comedy. Basie Center Cinemas is also available to rent for birthday parties, corporate gatherings or other private events.

THIS WEEK AT BASIE CENTER CINEMAS:

Wednesday 5/8: Half-Priced Wednesdays with reduced admission to Fall Guy (Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt; rated PG-13; 7:15PM) and Challengers (Zendaya, Josh O’Connor; rated R; 7:15PM)

Thursday 5/9: Challengers (4PM), The Fall Guy (3:45PM, 7PM), Improv Jam (7:30PM)

This weekend: Fall Guy continues, along with Wicked Little Letters (Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley; R)

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.