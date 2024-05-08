Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: BOOZE AND A MOVIE, ANYONE?

Post a comment
May 8th @ 7am

Basie Center Cinemas on White Street (Photo by John T. Ward Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

For anyone who has ever scoffed at movie theater staples like popcorn and soda while wishing they could sip a beer or a cocktail during a flick, Red Bank is about become a place where dreams comes true.

Basie Center Cinemas, the independent twin cinema on White Street operated by the nonprofit Count Basie Center, has announced the start of alcoholic beverage service to patrons aged 21 and over.

via GIPHY

Yes, you can now perhaps enjoy a White Russian along with The Dude in the Big Lebowski. Or a Guinness with Banshees of Inisherin. Or perhaps a French 75 if they decide to rerun Casablanca some day.  Such fantasies can come true if the desired concoction is available among the growing varieties of cocktails now offered in cans.

“Basie Center Cinemas is now the only area indie movie house that can offer patrons a glass of wine, a local craft beer or a cool, canned cocktail to accompany their feature presentation,” said Izzy Sackowitz, Chief Operating Officer of the Count Basie Center organization in a press release. The service began with a soft launch this week.

To the largest extent possible, Sackowitz added, the cinema will feature products from hyper-local purveyors, including area craft breweries and wineries.

The cinema is permitted to serve alcohol following the signing of a 2023 state law allowing licenses for nonprofit movie theaters dedicated to promoting the performing arts.

The Basie Center took over the former Bow Tie Cinemas in 2020 after it had been closed six months due to pandemic restrictions. The move had been planned before the lockdowns began. 

From the press release: “Count Basie Center officials have long regarded a liquor license as a lifeline for the historic movie theater, which has shown films since at least the 1950s. Like most cinema operations, Basie Center Cinemas has struggled in the post-COVID area – but now, with the opportunity to offer something unique to patrons, optimism is high that Basie Center Cinemas can do even more to promote film, comedy and other types of performances.

“We’ll be announcing a Hispanic heritage film festival in coming weeks, along with other events to bring new patrons into the cinema,” Sackowitz added. “This is indeed a lifeline for us, and we intend to do all we can to activate this historic space.”

In addition to showcasing the latest in Hollywood fare, Basie Center Cinemas is also home to open mic comedy nights, film festivals, the region’s longest-running late-night interactive screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Improv Jam, a monthly night of off-the-cuff live comedy. Basie Center Cinemas is also available to rent for birthday parties, corporate gatherings or other private events.

THIS WEEK AT BASIE CENTER CINEMAS:

Wednesday 5/8: Half-Priced Wednesdays with reduced admission to Fall Guy (Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt; rated PG-13; 7:15PM) and Challengers (Zendaya, Josh O’Connor; rated R; 7:15PM)

Thursday 5/9: Challengers (4PM), The Fall Guy (3:45PM, 7PM), Improv Jam (7:30PM)

This weekend: Fall Guy continues, along with Wicked Little Letters (Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley; R)

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
TREEBIRTH
RED BANK: Replacement of nine trees gets underway on South Street, where a wholesale removal angered residents last September. (Click for mo ...
RIVERSIDE FLOW
New Jersey Flow Arts brings together jugglers, poi spinners, hoopers and more weekly in Riverside Gardens Park.
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar