Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
YAPPY TOGETHER
May 16th @ 11am
Look for this cutie pie, named Sacramento, at Yappy Hour on Broad Street in Red Bank Saturday.
Sacramento is an affectionate, four-month-old Shepherd mix with big paws he’ll be growing into, and he’s available for adoption through Louie’s Legacy, one of the many animal advocacy groups participating in Yappy Hour.
Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted (after editorial review) — for all of the things that are fun, unusual, or important but might otherwise get missed. More to come when it's ready. Invented at redbankgreen.