Red Bank’s Broadwalk is slated to return next week. And it will quickly go to the dogs, event organizers hope.

Restaurants along the downtown pedestrian plaza – upper Broad Street, from White Street to Front Street – are allowed by law to set up dining areas in the street starting Monday, and continuing through September 30, under a February ordinance that made Broadwalk an annually recurring event.

And up first on a summer of programming is “Yappy Hour,” a doggie mixer slated for Saturday, May 18, from noon to 4 p.m.

Organized by downtown promoter Red Bank RiverCenter and the borough’s volunteer Animal Welfare Advisory Committee, along with pet supply store Fins & Feathers, the event allows residents and visitors to bring their leashed dogs to Broadwalk for an afternoon of music, adoption opportunities, and “specials for pups and people alike,” according to a Friday announcement.

Pet food and financial donations will be accepted for Lunch Break, a Red Bank organization that provides food, clothing, life skills, and fellowship to those in need in Monmouth County and beyond.

Adoption opportunities will be available through Louie’s Legacy, a rescue organization that helps the

community and shelter partners save more animals, more efficiently by rescuing them, temporarily

caring for them in their excellent, supportive foster homes and matching them with fantastic pet

parents.

A number of Broawalk businesses will be offering specials tied into the event. For more information, go here.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

