A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

RED BANK: BROADWALK HERE TO STAY

Diners on Broadwalk last August. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Broadwalk, the seasonal downtown pedestrian plaza that has delighted restaurant diners and visitors while frustrating some residents and business owners, is officially a recurring fixture of life in Red Bank.

red-bank-broadwalk-bollards-052423-2-500x375-4152554Traffic bollards keep traffic out to protect diners and strollers. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Singing high praise for the four-year-old program, the borough ouncil voted unanimously to make the seasonal closure of a section of Broad Street permanent Thursday night. 

Though any ordinance can be modified or repealed, proponents said the action ensures the council won’t debate and renew the closure every year, making it easier for officials and businesses to plan.

“I am telling you the upside is great,” said Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano. “We have studied this thing and looked at this thing. We have done it and it’s going to keep getting better and I have to tell you it’s here to stay.”

Only a single speaker opposed to the measure. Linda Cohen, owner of Eye Design on Broad Street, said the closure has worsened traffic in town and hurt some businesses.

“If we want to chase people out of Red Bank, we’re doing a great job,” she told the council.

Broad Street restaurants and stores between Front Street and White Street will have table access to the street starting the Monday after the second Sunday in May, and through September 30, “on an annual basis,” the law reads. 

The same law also designates Emanuel Court, an alleyway connecting English Plaza to West Front Street, as a “permanent pedestrian mall” closed to vehicular traffic.

Broadwalk was created in 2020 to help downtown businesses recover from the wallop of the COVID-19 pandemic that arrived in the United States earlier in the year. The plaza is now guarded against vehicle intrusion by heavy-duty steel  bollards that retract into the ground when not in use. 

Council members pushed back against Cohen’s criticism, which echoes the opposition council members acknowledged continues to persist in some quarters.

Council member Ben Forest acknowledged many businesses don’t like the closure, citing a survey of businesses by RiverCenter that found about 30 percent are against it.

“I wish I could say something to change their minds,” he said. 

For the most part, though, council members said Broadwalk has been a resounding success. 

Mayor Billy Portman said parking revenues have broken records each year since Broadwalk has been in effect, evidence that the program is drawing more people to Red Bank.

“We are not a beach town and we need a draw,” he said. 

Triggiano noted that a photo of Broadwalk landed the town the cover of the Monmouth County tourism guide.

“We’ve never had such a thing,’’ she said.

 And Forest said he personally spends more time downtown and noticed last summer how unique it was to eat outside without hearing traffic. 

“ I’m sitting there and there’s activities and there’s band playing and there’s hundreds or thousands of people there on Friday and Saturday nights,” he said. “I don’t remember that on a typical Friday in summer before Broadwalk. I mean, that thing draws a lot of people to our town.”

As for the concerns that Broadwalk causes traffic logjams?

Forest and others cited recent winter nights when Broad Street is open to vehicles and traffic is snarled in the area anyway. 

“We have a traffic problem whether Broadwalk  is open or not,” Ben Forest said. 

In other business, the council pumped the brakes on a plan to ban takeout food businesses from giving customers plastic utensils unless they ask for them.  RiverCenter Executive Director Bob Zuckerman told the council businesses need more time to prepare and educate workers.

The council hopes to put the law in effect in time for Earth Day on April 22, but tabled the measure to tweak it slightly and add a grace period that delays enforcement until July.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Partyline
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.
[GIF] FRIDAY NIGHT SLEDDING DOWN TOWER HILL
Tower Hill was in the right condition for sledding on Friday night, and with forecasted highs to stay below freezing temperature for the wee ...
RED BANK: EARLY SCENES FROM THE STORM
RED BANK: redbankgreen takes a quick stroll, camera in hand, early on in Friday's snowfall.
RED BANK: ELKS ADD USED-BOOK BIN
RED BANK: Elks add Book Bin service to recycle used books, generate revenue for nonprofits and recycle books that have seen better days.
RED BANK: TREE MAP ON AGENDA
RED BANK: Rescheduled because of this week's icy weather, the January meeting of Shade Tree Committee will include discussion of updated tr ...

