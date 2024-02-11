Skip to content

Health and Wellness

Red Bank YMCA

At the heart of the Red Bank community since 1874, our Red Bank Family YMCA is here to support health and well-being for all. We’re a special place where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds gather to grow in spirit, mind and body.

TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”


Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM.

The Puppy Bowl is an annual television event that airs on Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday, a few hours before the NFL’s Super Bowl. It features puppies playing in a miniature stadium.

Biscuit, who found her home with Red Bank residents Mark and Ashley Taylor, is not just playing for the win but also advocating for a special cause: shining a light on pet adoption. Ashley shared on Facebook, “Our sweet girl will be making an appearance in the Puppy Bowl XX! GO Biscuit!! If you’re able to watch, awesome, but if you could donate or support JerseyGirls Animal Rescue, it would make her even more proud!”

Biscuit at home. Photo credit: Ashley Taylor

Taylor expressed gratitude towards JerseyGirls Animal Rescue as well as Happy Tails Veterinary Hospital and Red Bank’s Fins and Feathers for their care and grooming.

By: Kenny Katzgrau
Feb 11, 2024 - 2:57 pm
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.
[GIF] FRIDAY NIGHT SLEDDING DOWN TOWER HILL
Tower Hill was in the right condition for sledding on Friday night, and with forecasted highs to stay below freezing temperature for the wee ...
RED BANK: EARLY SCENES FROM THE STORM
RED BANK: redbankgreen takes a quick stroll, camera in hand, early on in Friday's snowfall.
RED BANK: ELKS ADD USED-BOOK BIN
RED BANK: Elks add Book Bin service to recycle used books, generate revenue for nonprofits and recycle books that have seen better days.
RED BANK: TREE MAP ON AGENDA
RED BANK: Rescheduled because of this week's icy weather, the January meeting of Shade Tree Committee will include discussion of updated tr ...
RBR DREAMER SHARES WINNING ESSAY AT DR KING BREAKFAST HOSTED BY YMCA
Red Bank Regional High School senior Madelyn Sanchez-Berra shared her award-winning essay at the YMCA’s 35th annual Dr. King commemora ...

