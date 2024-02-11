TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”



Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM.

The Puppy Bowl is an annual television event that airs on Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday, a few hours before the NFL’s Super Bowl. It features puppies playing in a miniature stadium.

Biscuit, who found her home with Red Bank residents Mark and Ashley Taylor, is not just playing for the win but also advocating for a special cause: shining a light on pet adoption. Ashley shared on Facebook, “Our sweet girl will be making an appearance in the Puppy Bowl XX! GO Biscuit!! If you’re able to watch, awesome, but if you could donate or support JerseyGirls Animal Rescue, it would make her even more proud!”

Biscuit at home. Photo credit: Ashley Taylor

Taylor expressed gratitude towards JerseyGirls Animal Rescue as well as Happy Tails Veterinary Hospital and Red Bank’s Fins and Feathers for their care and grooming.