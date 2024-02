The annual reopening of Strollo’s Lighthouse in Red Bank is a sure sign of warm weather to come.

But that day is still weeks away. First, this year: owner Kevin Valerio and crew are doing some midwinter work to give the Italian ice shop a new look, including a peaked roof to replace the flat one and new signage, as approved earlier this month by the borough zoning board.

Photos by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim.