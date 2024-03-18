RED BANK’S FINEST – AND NEWEST

Red Bank Police Officer Eliot Ramos was sworn in as the force’s newest patrolman Thursday, and if you’re doing a double take thinking Eliot Ramos was already a police officer in town, well, you are correct.

The new officer, Eliot Ramos Jr., is the son of Eliot Ramos Sr., a retired Red Bank Police Lieutenant. His uncle, Aurelio Ramos Jr is also a retired Red Bank Police Captain.

“Eliot Jr. has some big shoes to fill but we are confident in his ability,” Red Bank Police Capt. Mike Frazee after the swearing-in by Mayor Billy Portman at Thursday’s Borough Council meeting.