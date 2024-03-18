RED BANK: PICTURE PERFECT ST. PATRICK’S DAY

(Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Near-perfect spring weather and the lucky happenstance of the holiday falling on a weekend ensured folks got in a full day of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Sunday. redbankgreen hit Monmouth Street to do some green-clad people watching at the Dublin House, Jamian’s and elsewhere. Check out the photos.

