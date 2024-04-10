Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
April 10th @ 7am
A commuter’s view of Cooper’s Bridge (Router 35) and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
Sunshine will be limited Wednesday, when the forecast calls for a slight chance of rain and temperatures reaching the high 50s, according to the National Weather Service.
Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
