RED BANK: ECLIPSE TURNS FACES SKYWARD

Amalia Mendez (left) and Sara Gomez viewing the eclipse. (Photos by Brian Donohue and John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank found itself in partial shadow as the moon eclipsed 88.7 percent of the sun Monday. And while heavy clouds blocked the peak moments, streets all over town went strangely silent as folks turned their attention to the sky in anticipation of a celestial show.

redbankgreen hit the pavement to observe the observers, catching folks looking up in their eclipse glasses, welding helmets, and a pinhole eclipse viewer fashioned from a Cheerios box. Check out our photos below.

(Red Bank Charter School photo by Mark Gregory.)

