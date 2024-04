A sinkhole that prompted a three-week closure of a portion of Spring Street in Red Bank has been fixed, the borough announced Monday.

The sinkhole was detected March 18, which led to a closure of Spring Street between Oldfield Place and Linden Place.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.