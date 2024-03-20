RED BANK: POSSIBLE SINKHOLE CLOSES ROAD

Two blocks of Spring Street in Red Bank were closed to traffic after signs of a possible sinkhole developing were detected Monday afternoon, police said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, orange traffic cones blocked access to Spring Street between Oldfield Place and Linden Place after a notice of the closure was sent to subscribers of the borough alert system, reporting it would be in place “due to utility work.”

But as of 5:30 p.m., no road equipment or crews were on scene.

In an email to redbankgreen early Wednesday, police Captain Mike Frazee said borough officials had discovered late in the afternoon “that there was a sinkhole developing in the intersection.”

“We were advised by the town’s engineers to close the road until they could have someone look at it today,” Frazee said. “At this time it’s undetermined how big the hole is.”

Frazee said he hopes to have the street reopened to traffic at some point Wednesday.

