RED BANK: SPA FLOODED OUT

A Red Bank spa remained closed Wednesday following flooding of its basement space Monday night.

Woodhouse Day Spa, at 73 Broad Street, announced on social media that it was closed until further notice as a result of “an unforeseen flooding incident caused by renovations in the building.”

Spa owner Jen Clarke told redbankgreen via email early Wednesday that an upstairs tenant accidentally damaged the sprinkler system during construction, resulting in collapsed ceilings and other damage to her business.

“The damage is significant but we are working on restoring the spa as soon as possible,” Clarke said.

The vacant first floor is slated to become the new home of Leonardo Jewelers, now on East Front Street.

A representative building owner Downtown Investors did not immediately respond to a redbankgreen request for information. Borough Manager Jim Gant said he did not immediately have information about the incident Tuesday evening.

Fire volunteers were called to the building at about 8:30 p.m. on a report of a water-flow alarm on the building’s fire suppression system.

A post on Woodhouse’s Facebook page says the spa will be closed until further notice, and upcoming appointments need to be rescheduled.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

