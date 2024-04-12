DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK

Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with crews going in and out of the Count Basie Center for the Arts like busy bees at the hive.

In a bit of symmetry, the theater marquee advertises a concert next week by The Wallflowers, a band fronted by Jakob Dylan, son of the folk/rock legend.

Officials with both the Count Basie Center for the Arts and the borough were mum on what was being filmed (as is typically the case with film productions). But the Hollywood press has had no shortage of reporting on the production of an upcoming Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” starting Timothée Chalamet as the enigmatic superstar.

It has also been widely reported the film is being shot in New Jersey. Film crews have also been spotted at the Molly Pitcher Inn in recent days. No word on whether there’s a connection between the two operations.