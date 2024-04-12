RED BANK: WEEKEND PICKS

The spring edition of the Red Bank Street Fair returns Sunday. (2017 redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Another Red Bank weekend is upon us, with springlike temps and only the slightest chance of rain in the forecast. redbankgreen has a pick of happenings to choose from for those looking to make the best of the time between April showers.

• Poet Daniel Weeks reads from his new collection, “We No More Sang for the Bird: A Poem of World War I,” at the Red Bank Public Library’s River Read Reading Series, Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

• Calpulli Mexican Dance Company offers Mexican Folkloric Dance Lessons at the Count Basie Center for the Arts every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Led by professionals from New York’s Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, this program for children, teens, and adults focuses on the Mexican musical and dance traditions. Classes are taught in both English and Spanish. Suggested donation of $10 per student per class.

• Red Bank’s T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center features an ongoing exhibit on the role of the black press in America and the struggle for civil rights. The Fortune House is one of those places you keep wanting to visit but put off thinking, “well, it’s right there, I’ll get there eventually.” Go!

The center is open Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.; Most weekends it is open both Saturday and Sunday.

• Sections of Broad Street and Monmouth Street will be closed Sunday for a street fair and craft show.

The event, featuring several blocks of vendors and entertainment, runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday night, the Basie hosts “A Tribute to Abba” at 7 p.m. Mamma Mia!

