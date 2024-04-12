Skip to content

RED BANK: WEEKEND PICKS

April 12th @ 8am

The spring edition of the Red Bank Street Fair returns Sunday. (2017 redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Another Red Bank weekend is upon us, with springlike temps and only the slightest chance of rain in the forecast. redbankgreen has a pick of happenings to choose from for those looking to make the best of the time between April showers.

• Poet Daniel Weeks reads from his new collection, “We No More Sang for the Bird: A Poem of World War I,” at the Red Bank Public Library’s River Read Reading Series, Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

• Calpulli Mexican Dance Company offers Mexican Folkloric Dance Lessons at the Count Basie Center for the Arts every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Led by professionals from New York’s Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, this program for children, teens, and adults focuses on the Mexican musical and dance traditions. Classes are taught in both English and Spanish. Suggested donation of $10 per student per class.

• Red Bank’s T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center features an ongoing exhibit on the role of the black press in America and the struggle for civil rights. The Fortune House is one of those places you keep wanting to visit but put off thinking, “well, it’s right there, I’ll get there eventually.”  Go!

 

The center is open Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.; Most weekends it is open both Saturday and Sunday.

• Sections of Broad Street and Monmouth Street will be closed Sunday for a street fair and craft show.

The event, featuring several blocks of vendors and entertainment, runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday night, the Basie hosts “A Tribute to Abba” at 7 p.m. Mamma Mia!

Partyline
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...
SPRING IS SPRUNG
RED BANK: Spring 2024 arrives on the Greater Red Bank Green with the vernal equinox at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.
RED BANK’S FINEST – AND NEWEST
Red Bank Police Officer Eliot Ramos was sworn in as the force’s newest patrolman Thursday, and if you’re doing a double take thinkin ...
EASTER EGG MAYHEM AT THE PARK
An errant whistle spurred an unexpectedly early start to the Spring Egg Hunt on Sunday, which had been scheduled to begin at eggsactly 11am ...
PRESEASON DOCKWORK
RED BANK: With winter winding down, marina gets ready for boating season with some dockwork on our beautiful Navesink River.
CORNED BEEF AND DISCO FRIES?
It’s Friday, and smart Lent-observing Leprechauns know the pot of gold at the end of Red Bank’s rainbow is actually the deliciou ...
SURFBOARD DITCHED
It’s a violation of etiquette in surfing to ditch your board.  (it could hit another surfer and hurt them). But someone appears to ha ...
ELSIE, TAKE ME WITH YOU!
Soaked by pouring rain with the temperature hovering in the low 40’s, this sign in the window of Elsie’s Subs on Monmouth Street ...
WALK THIS WAY
PARTYLINE: Before-and-afters of a sidewalk cleanup on West Street.
SOGGY NOTION
RED BANK: Breezeway sculpture captured the mood downtown as heavy rains fell Saturday morning.
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.

