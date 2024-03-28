A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Department responded at 5:20 a.m. and put it out with a blast from a hose line, according to Chief Bobby Holiday. Employees were on the scene Thursday afternoon cleaning up and employees said they’ll be set to re-open Friday. (Photo courtesy of RBFD)

