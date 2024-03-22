Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperatures below freezing this morning this one photographed near the Swimming River seemed to be wondering if it should have scheduled a later flight, basking with the morning sun on its back, clearly trying to warm up a bit.
