Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: SUPER-SOAKER EXPECTED

Daffodils earlier this week on Bank Street in Red Bank. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The first half of this weekend will be perfect for watching NCAA hoops or streaming those recent all Oscar winners you missed. Just make sure the basement sump pump is working and watch out for sinkholes, especially if you live on or near Spring Street. 

The National Weather Service’s rainfall outlook for Friday night into Sunday morning.

A flood watch is in effect for the region that includes Red Bank from late Friday through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with widespread heavy rainfall of 2.5 to 3.5 inches forecast. Higher amounts are possible in some locations. 

Excessive runoff may continue to cause rivers, creeks, and streams to rise on Sunday, even when the heavy rain has stopped, the NWS warns. Low temperatures Friday night will be around 38 degrees. Highs Saturday around 53.

Things should clear up Sunday, with the forecast of partly sunny skies and a high near 48.

Here’s the extended forecast:

Friday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday
Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Saturday Night
Rain, mainly before 11pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 33. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...
SPRING IS SPRUNG
RED BANK: Spring 2024 arrives on the Greater Red Bank Green with the vernal equinox at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.
RED BANK’S FINEST – AND NEWEST
Red Bank Police Officer Eliot Ramos was sworn in as the force’s newest patrolman Thursday, and if you’re doing a double take thinkin ...
EASTER EGG MAYHEM AT THE PARK
An errant whistle spurred an unexpectedly early start to the Spring Egg Hunt on Sunday, which had been scheduled to begin at eggsactly 11am ...
PRESEASON DOCKWORK
RED BANK: With winter winding down, marina gets ready for boating season with some dockwork on our beautiful Navesink River.
CORNED BEEF AND DISCO FRIES?
It’s Friday, and smart Lent-observing Leprechauns know the pot of gold at the end of Red Bank’s rainbow is actually the deliciou ...
SURFBOARD DITCHED
It’s a violation of etiquette in surfing to ditch your board.  (it could hit another surfer and hurt them). But someone appears to ha ...
ELSIE, TAKE ME WITH YOU!
Soaked by pouring rain with the temperature hovering in the low 40’s, this sign in the window of Elsie’s Subs on Monmouth Street ...
WALK THIS WAY
PARTYLINE: Before-and-afters of a sidewalk cleanup on West Street.
SOGGY NOTION
RED BANK: Breezeway sculpture captured the mood downtown as heavy rains fell Saturday morning.
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar