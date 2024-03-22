RED BANK: SUPER-SOAKER EXPECTED

Daffodils earlier this week on Bank Street in Red Bank. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The first half of this weekend will be perfect for watching NCAA hoops or streaming those recent all Oscar winners you missed. Just make sure the basement sump pump is working and watch out for sinkholes, especially if you live on or near Spring Street.

The National Weather Service’s rainfall outlook for Friday night into Sunday morning.

A flood watch is in effect for the region that includes Red Bank from late Friday through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with widespread heavy rainfall of 2.5 to 3.5 inches forecast. Higher amounts are possible in some locations.

Excessive runoff may continue to cause rivers, creeks, and streams to rise on Sunday, even when the heavy rain has stopped, the NWS warns. Low temperatures Friday night will be around 38 degrees. Highs Saturday around 53.

Things should clear up Sunday, with the forecast of partly sunny skies and a high near 48.

Here’s the extended forecast:

Friday Night

Rain likely, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday

Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night

Rain, mainly before 11pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 33. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

