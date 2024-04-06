Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
PUT ME IN COACH!
April 6th @ 10am
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging from 3 to 6 years old.
Base running, fielding, and throwing was practiced. The program runs Saturday mornings through May.
