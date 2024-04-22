VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS

Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank’s West Side Saturday.

Beginning at Johnny Jazz Park on Shrewsbury Avenue, four teams of volunteers spread out to pluck trash from streets and sidewalks, said Selena Martinez-Santiago, treasurer of the Red Bank Regional High School Dreamers Club, which organized the effort.

The effort had participants, including Mayor Billy Portman, picking up waste across an area from the borough recycling center on West Sunset Avenue to the Count Basie Center for the Arts on Monmouth Street, she said.

“We are grateful for everyone who came out to support us,” Martinez said.