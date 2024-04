The Woman’s Club of Red Bank is one of three borough sites that will participate in ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth,’ self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County next week.

The others are the Monmouth Boat Club, above right, and T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, below.

All participating sites are open for tours Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 5, from noon to 5 p.m. See the whole here.