RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER

(Photo by Brian Donohue)

The face of the late Lunch Break founder Norma Todd looks out from a mural painted this week on the outside wall of the social service agency she founded.

Trenton artist Leon Rainbow started Monday on a scene that Director of Development Jill Gwydir-Govel said in an email “encapsulates all that is Lunch Break, our beginnings, the hope and love we provide to the community and our mission to not only provide for our community, but to help them achieve the ability to provide for themselves.”

The facility late last year completed a $12 million renovation and expansion. A formal celebration of the expansion is scheduled for April 25. Including the formal renaming of the stretch of Drs. James Parker Boulevard where Lunch Break sits as “Norma Todd Way.”

Photo by Brian Donohue