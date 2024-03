The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl Colmorgen on display inside Red Bank Borough Hall. The Oakland Street resident would mark Halloween, Christmas and other special events dressed in silly hats while stopping traffic for school children at various intersections, He died last year at age 81. The exhibit in the lobby of borough hall is a tribute to Colmorgen on loan from the Red Bank Public Library.