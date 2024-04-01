By BRIAN DONOHUE
A Red Bank man has launched a class called “Self Serve University” to teach anxious New Jersey motorists to pump their own gas when travelling out of state. Watch the exclusive redbankgreeen video.
Ron Plimpton teaches a class at “Self Serve University” where New Jersey drivers learn how to pump their own gas. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)
