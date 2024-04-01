<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A Red Bank man has launched a class called “Self Serve University” to teach anxious New Jersey motorists to pump their own gas when travelling out of state. Watch the exclusive redbankgreeen video.

Ron Plimpton teaches a class at “Self Serve University” where New Jersey drivers learn how to pump their own gas. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

