RED BANK: SINKHOLE DETOUR IN THIRD WEEK

Detours around a Red Bank sinkhole entered the third week Monday after a work crew excavating the site found more “unanticipated road work” is needed.

The intersection of Linden Place and Spring Street Monday afternoon. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

“Upon investigation by work crews, a larger scope of work was found which will require further excavation and repair of the roadway,” a post on the borough’s Facebook page said. “This work is weather dependent and ongoing.”

According to the National Weather Service, rain will persist in varying amounts Tuesday through Thursday.

The sinkhole was first first detected March 18, and led to a closure of Spring Street between Oldfield Place and Linden Place.

