TREES PROCLAIM SPRING’S ARRIVAL IN GLORIOUS COLOR

Oldfield Place.

In the midst of an extended rainy streak that’s expected to continue into Thursday, Red Bank’s trees are proclaiming the full-on arrival of spring.

Feast your eyes on some of arboreal glory captured by redbankgreen‘s cameras in recent days.

Bridge Avenue. Maple Avenue at West Front Street.

Shrewsbury Avenue. Harding Road.

Catherine Street. East Front Street.

Wall Street.

Photos by Brian Donohue and John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.

Do you value the local coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.