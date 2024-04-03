Skip to content

RED BANK: CAMS TO RECORD PAVING AND POTHOLES

April 3rd @ 11am

A slide from the Vialytics presentation to the Borough Council Thursday. (Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

What roads in Red Bank need repaving the most? Where are the worst potholes? The swampiest storm drains? 

Borough officials who now reply on eyeball inspections and resident complaints for signs of “pavement distress” and other curbside calamities are hoping to soon have some real data to help decide what needs to be fixed first.

rb-pothole-022114-500x375-7940823 Roadwork on Washington Street in 2014. (File photo. Click to enlarge.)

The council voted last Thursday to hire Vialytics Americas to do “asset mapping” of the town’s streets, road signs, manholes catchbasins and other roadside infrastructure. The three-year contract will cost the borough $14,500.

The company, based in Germany with offices in Kinnelon, will provide smartphones loaded with Vialytics software to be mounted on the windshields of public works vehicles as they move around town. 

Video footage gathered will be uploaded to Vialytics servers, and AI technology will analyze road conditions and classify areas according to “15 categories of pavement distress.” Storm drains, street signs, and other features will be categorized as well.

“Instead of taking several months for an engineering firm to do this, we can do this in a matter of days,” Vialytics sales manager Tom Cummings said. 

The borough council voted unanimously to approve a three-year contract for the firm. Borough Manager Jim Gant said the data can help the town better manage the paving program to make sure the roads that need work the most get priority.

Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano said those decisions have been tricky in the past.

“I never saw any data as to actually why those roads were being prioritized, whether they were on the east side, whether they were on the west side,” Triggiano said. “So to me that’s what excited me most… to have that confidence as a representative that we are putting things in the right order.”

Gant said it will be up to borough to use the tool and the information it gathers correctly and wisely.

“This is as good tool as we make it,” Gant said.

Several council members raised concerns over privacy and how the data will be stored. Cumming said license plates, faces and other data are blurred to protect residents’ privacy. As a company based in the European Union, he said Vialytics complies with the tougher internet privacy standards mandated overseas.

Partyline
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...
SPRING IS SPRUNG
RED BANK: Spring 2024 arrives on the Greater Red Bank Green with the vernal equinox at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.
RED BANK’S FINEST – AND NEWEST
Red Bank Police Officer Eliot Ramos was sworn in as the force’s newest patrolman Thursday, and if you’re doing a double take thinkin ...
EASTER EGG MAYHEM AT THE PARK
An errant whistle spurred an unexpectedly early start to the Spring Egg Hunt on Sunday, which had been scheduled to begin at eggsactly 11am ...
PRESEASON DOCKWORK
RED BANK: With winter winding down, marina gets ready for boating season with some dockwork on our beautiful Navesink River.
CORNED BEEF AND DISCO FRIES?
It’s Friday, and smart Lent-observing Leprechauns know the pot of gold at the end of Red Bank’s rainbow is actually the deliciou ...
SURFBOARD DITCHED
It’s a violation of etiquette in surfing to ditch your board.  (it could hit another surfer and hurt them). But someone appears to ha ...
ELSIE, TAKE ME WITH YOU!
Soaked by pouring rain with the temperature hovering in the low 40’s, this sign in the window of Elsie’s Subs on Monmouth Street ...
WALK THIS WAY
PARTYLINE: Before-and-afters of a sidewalk cleanup on West Street.
SOGGY NOTION
RED BANK: Breezeway sculpture captured the mood downtown as heavy rains fell Saturday morning.
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.

