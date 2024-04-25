Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: DANDELION CHAMP CROWNED

Post a comment
April 25th @ 1pm

Dandelion contest winner Brian Ramirez triumphantly dons his prize: a redbankgreen hoodie sweatshirt. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank, meet your dandelion champions. Bryan Ramirez and Christian Bruno of Elm Place took the title for finest dandelion display, proud victors in redbankgreen‘s Earth Day dandelion display contest.

The winning entry. (Photo by Brian Ramirez. Click to enlarge.)

Ramirez submitted a photo of a lawn bedecked with so many white puffy seed heads one could mistakenly think a rare spring snowfall had occurred. Several varieties of the genus taraxacum appeared to be represented. It warmed our herbicide-hating hearts.

A perusal of lawns from Harrison Ave to Chapin Ave in recent days made clear the couple did not have the most spectacular display of dandelions in town. Rather, they captured the title through hustle, grit and sheer force of will. Namely, unlike every one of the other thousands of property owners in town, they actually entered the contest. And they did so with gusto, as Ramirez explained their growing techniques in an email which read:

“To allow the dandelions to thrive in their natural habitat, we ignored watering the front yard over the past year. When coupled with the daily flow of urine from dogs passing by, this cultivated a perfect ecosystem for the dandelions to get the nutrition they needed to reach their full potential.”

The entry was no ode to languor, however. Ramirez attributed the conditions to a set of circumstances familiar to frazzled parents: as busy parents of young children, lawn care fell by the wayside since a laborious replanting several years ago.

A silver – or green – lining, perhaps: The couple is making plans to replace as much of the lawn as possible with wildflowers and native plants, an idea advocates of environmentally sound gardening practices say is even better than letting dandelions do their thing.

Good luck next year.

 

 

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...
SPRING IS SPRUNG
RED BANK: Spring 2024 arrives on the Greater Red Bank Green with the vernal equinox at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.
RED BANK’S FINEST – AND NEWEST
Red Bank Police Officer Eliot Ramos was sworn in as the force’s newest patrolman Thursday, and if you’re doing a double take thinkin ...
EASTER EGG MAYHEM AT THE PARK
An errant whistle spurred an unexpectedly early start to the Spring Egg Hunt on Sunday, which had been scheduled to begin at eggsactly 11am ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar