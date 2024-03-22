Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: NEW HPC SLATE MULLS EXPANSION, AND SLATE

All homes on Irving Place could be added to the town’s historic inventory. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s newly reconstituted Historic Preservation Commission begun mulling whether to add an entire street of homes to its portfolio Wednesday night.

Members also faced a quandary: what, if anything, to do about a Washington Street Historic District homeowner who removed a slate roof this week to replace it with asphalt shingles.A work crew removing the slate roof at 99-101 Wallace Street Wednesday. (Click to enlarge.)

Seated in February and still wrapping their heads around a new ordinance they’ll administer, HPC members first heard a presentation by Fair Haven Historic Preservation Commission Chairman Art Pavluk, who said that body’s use of “informal applications” helps residents understand the review process before seeking a final OK.

“They come in, they have no idea what they have to prove, what they have to provide,” Pavluk said. “I find the informal application procedure to very helpful to at least get people to perfect their proofs.”

The HPC then took up a couple of suggestions from member and vice chairperson Marjorie Cavalier. One was to extend the borough’s the borough’s inventory of historic properties to include all 18 properties on Irving Place, between Broad Street and Maple Avenue.

Another was to add the Globe Hotel, on East Front Street, and the Red Bank Public Library, on West Front, to the inventory.

The Globe, whose bar and dining room were rebuilt after a fire in 1936, has roots in the 1840s, Cavalier said. The library was once home to local industrialist Sigmund Eisner.

“It’s a beautiful street, and the houses are of a similar era, but different,” Cavalier said of Irving Place. “And only three houses are designated on that street.”

Property owners would be notified and able to comment on the recommendation as it advanced, she said.

The inclusion of any properties under the aegis of the preservation ordinance would ultimately require approval by the borough council to go into effect, Donato said.

Irving Place homeowner Dan Riordan said his house is in the historic element of the borough Master Plan.

“I hope part of your review plan is to trust homeowners on Irving Place,” he said. “Having a historic home costs a lot of money.”

Community Planning Director Shawna Ebanks, who also serves as secretary to the HPC, said she would get the ball rolling on the proposed addition.

The commission also discussed a matter raised by Chairman Liam Collins: the removal, earlier in the day, of the slate portion of a roof at 99-101 Wallace Street.

The work, he said, had not come before the HPC. The house is owned by Robert C. Barrett of Freehold, according to property records.

Collins asked commission attorney Michele Donato how the commission might respond.

“First thing of all, you’re not an enforcement agency,” said Donato. “The unfortunate part is that somebody didn’t know, should have known, whatever they did, they did not come before you.”

Slate roofs, she said, are “perhaps the most difficult” issue of preservation, because they’re so costly. They came sometimes saddle an owner with a $150,000 bill, she said.

“What you can do, amongst yourselves, is try to decide: what would you do if they did come to us first?” she said.

Riordan said he’d had to spend “a ton of money” with a specialty contractor to replace the windows on his house. But if he had a slate roof that would have to be replaced with slate, “I’d sell,” he said.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
SPRING IS SPRUNG
RED BANK: Spring 2024 arrives on the Greater Red Bank Green with the vernal equinox at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.
RED BANK’S FINEST – AND NEWEST
Red Bank Police Officer Eliot Ramos was sworn in as the force’s newest patrolman Thursday, and if you’re doing a double take thinkin ...
EASTER EGG MAYHEM AT THE PARK
An errant whistle spurred an unexpectedly early start to the Spring Egg Hunt on Sunday, which had been scheduled to begin at eggsactly 11am ...
PRESEASON DOCKWORK
RED BANK: With winter winding down, marina gets ready for boating season with some dockwork on our beautiful Navesink River.
CORNED BEEF AND DISCO FRIES?
It’s Friday, and smart Lent-observing Leprechauns know the pot of gold at the end of Red Bank’s rainbow is actually the deliciou ...
SURFBOARD DITCHED
It’s a violation of etiquette in surfing to ditch your board.  (it could hit another surfer and hurt them). But someone appears to ha ...
ELSIE, TAKE ME WITH YOU!
Soaked by pouring rain with the temperature hovering in the low 40’s, this sign in the window of Elsie’s Subs on Monmouth Street ...
WALK THIS WAY
PARTYLINE: Before-and-afters of a sidewalk cleanup on West Street.
SOGGY NOTION
RED BANK: Breezeway sculpture captured the mood downtown as heavy rains fell Saturday morning.
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar