A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Health and Wellness

Red Bank YMCA

At the heart of the Red Bank community since 1874, our Red Bank Family YMCA is here to support health and well-being for all. We’re a special place where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds gather to grow in spirit, mind and body.

RED BANK: WARM SUMMER GLOW GETS A NEW HUE

red-bank-strollos-030520-500x375-4849356The existing neon sign atop Strollo’s Italian Ice will be replaced. (Click to enlarge.) By BRIAN DONOHUE An iconic feature of Red Bank summer nights will look a bit different this year after the Red Bank Zoning Board of Adjustment unanimously approved a new neon sign for Strollo’s Lighthouse Italian Ice Thursday night.

Strollo’s Lighthouse Italian Ice owner says this is what the new sign will look like. (Photo courtesy of Strollo’s Lighthouse Italian Ice. Click to enlarge.)

The 28-year-old business at the entrance to town near Cooper’s Bridge is replacing its roof and revamping the sign as part of the renovation. 

The new sign will be slightly smaller than the existing neon sign, and match the look at the other five Strollo’s locations across Monmouth County, according to former Red Bank Mayor and attorney Ed McKenna, who represented owner Kevin Valerio at the board meeting.

A variance is required for neon signs because they are not allowed under borough zoning codes.

An earlier application by Strollo’s for a larger sign at the Maple Avenue shop was withdrawn after architects redesigned it to bring it below the 20-foot limit set by borough zoning codes, McKenna said.  Just across North Bridge Avenue,

Valero said the repairs on the roof and new sign are expected to begin soon, and the new look will hopefully be ready when the business re-opens for the season in March. 

Partyline
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.
[GIF] FRIDAY NIGHT SLEDDING DOWN TOWER HILL
Tower Hill was in the right condition for sledding on Friday night, and with forecasted highs to stay below freezing temperature for the wee ...
RED BANK: EARLY SCENES FROM THE STORM
RED BANK: redbankgreen takes a quick stroll, camera in hand, early on in Friday's snowfall.
RED BANK: ELKS ADD USED-BOOK BIN
RED BANK: Elks add Book Bin service to recycle used books, generate revenue for nonprofits and recycle books that have seen better days.
RED BANK: TREE MAP ON AGENDA
RED BANK: Rescheduled because of this week's icy weather, the January meeting of Shade Tree Committee will include discussion of updated tr ...
RBR DREAMER SHARES WINNING ESSAY AT DR KING BREAKFAST HOSTED BY YMCA
Red Bank Regional High School senior Madelyn Sanchez-Berra shared her award-winning essay at the YMCA’s 35th annual Dr. King commemora ...
RED BANK: HOLIDAY HONORS
The Cohen family (32 South Street) accepts one of three awards in the borough’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Others were the Chippenda ...
NO PICNIC TODAY
Water from Wednesday’s storm-swelled high tide rose into the yard of a riverfront house on River Street in Red Bank Wednesday morning, ...
LAST MINUTE GIFT DELIVERY IN PROGRESS
This savvy Santa, seen outside of WaWa on Christmas, knows that the fastest way to get around Red Bank is not by sleigh, but by bicycle.
SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN, WITH THE HELP OF RBFD
Red Bank Fire Department’s Navesink Hook & Ladder annual Santa present drop took place on Saturday, beginning at roughly 4:30 pm. ...
HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the ...

