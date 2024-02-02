RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY

The Red Bank Train Station was nearly devoid of riders as North Jersey Coast Line 3320 rolled in Friday morning.

The station is often quiet on Fridays, as commuters with the option choose to work from home. And a forecast of a cold, rainy day? Just one more reason to Zoom it.

Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.