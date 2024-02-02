Skip to content

RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY

The Red Bank Train Station was nearly devoid of riders as North Jersey Coast Line 3320 rolled in Friday morning.

The station is often quiet on Fridays, as commuters with the option choose to work from home. And a forecast of a cold, rainy day? Just one more reason to Zoom it.

Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim.

By: John T. Ward
Feb 02, 2024 - 8:40 am
Partyline
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.
[GIF] FRIDAY NIGHT SLEDDING DOWN TOWER HILL
Tower Hill was in the right condition for sledding on Friday night, and with forecasted highs to stay below freezing temperature for the wee ...
RED BANK: EARLY SCENES FROM THE STORM
RED BANK: redbankgreen takes a quick stroll, camera in hand, early on in Friday's snowfall.
RED BANK: ELKS ADD USED-BOOK BIN
RED BANK: Elks add Book Bin service to recycle used books, generate revenue for nonprofits and recycle books that have seen better days.
RED BANK: TREE MAP ON AGENDA
RED BANK: Rescheduled because of this week's icy weather, the January meeting of Shade Tree Committee will include discussion of updated tr ...
RBR DREAMER SHARES WINNING ESSAY AT DR KING BREAKFAST HOSTED BY YMCA
Red Bank Regional High School senior Madelyn Sanchez-Berra shared her award-winning essay at the YMCA’s 35th annual Dr. King commemora ...
RED BANK: HOLIDAY HONORS
The Cohen family (32 South Street) accepts one of three awards in the borough’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Others were the Chippenda ...
NO PICNIC TODAY
Water from Wednesday’s storm-swelled high tide rose into the yard of a riverfront house on River Street in Red Bank Wednesday morning, ...
LAST MINUTE GIFT DELIVERY IN PROGRESS
This savvy Santa, seen outside of WaWa on Christmas, knows that the fastest way to get around Red Bank is not by sleigh, but by bicycle.
SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN, WITH THE HELP OF RBFD
Red Bank Fire Department’s Navesink Hook & Ladder annual Santa present drop took place on Saturday, beginning at roughly 4:30 pm. ...
HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the ...

