Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Health and Wellness

Red Bank YMCA

At the heart of the Red Bank community since 1874, our Red Bank Family YMCA is here to support health and well-being for all. We’re a special place where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds gather to grow in spirit, mind and body.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner

RED BANK: “RIVER OF EAST BERGEN” MYSTIFIES RESIDENTS

East Bergen Place resident Walter Lau gazes at the “River of East Bergen.” (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A never-ending – and growing – stream of water that has flowed down the street 24/7 for several years is baffling residents of East Bergen Place in Red Bank.

A westward view of the gutter flow. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

On the block of East Bergen between South Street and Branch Avenue, there are a few things you can always count on. 

Like Fred in the white house, still lugging groceries from his car well into his 90’s. Or the fact that Murray, Angel Palumbo’s shy dachshund-Jack Russell terrier mix, will stare at you with his cute puppy eyes when she walks him down the sidewalk, but he’ll never  let you pet him.

And then, there’s the water.

It flows in the gutter as faithfully as a Yellowstone geyser, gurgling westward along the north side of the street twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, through droughts and storms, heat waves and deep freezes. 

“It’s a ton of water,’’ says resident Walter Lau gazing at the stream flowing past his house. “It’s pretty crazy.”

Residents call it the “River of East Bergen.” 

It is fed by the curbside outfalls connected to basement sump pumps of several homes on the north side of the street, including Lau’s. It ends with a cascade into a storm drain at the corner of South Street.

“It’s gotten worse,” Lau said. “It hasn’t stopped in months.”

And everyone on the block has a theory as to where the water is coming from before it seeps into the basements.

Some believe a stream runs underground, buried, perhaps, when the homes were built a century ago.

Some think there’s a spring nearby, perhaps one that gave nearby Spring Street its name.

Others, citing the increase in flow in the past two years, think it must have something to do with major utility and road construction completed in 2019.

“Since they opened the street up it’s gotten worse,’’ said Palumbo, clutching Murray’s leash.

Several neighbors said construction crews working on their houses had hit water when putting in foundations. Water in basements during storms is a problem up and down the block. 

Bergen Place resident Scott Broschart has pored over centuries-old maps for signs of a spring or a stream but found nothing. He wonders if it may be an infrastructure issue, like a broken water or sewer main. 

“Something is not right,” he says. 

A 1994 utilities map Broschart unearthed shows a notable lack of storm pipes on East Bergen and the surrounding blocks compared to other areas of town.

“There’s just a massive swath of land with no stormwater drains,’’ he said

Borough manager Jim Gant said there’s likely a number of factors at work.

The water table in that area is higher than normal compared to the rest of Red Bank, he said.

And while most towns require sump pumps to be connected to a dry well on the property or the storm sewer,  “In this case there is no storm sewer on E. Bergen and we cannot allow connection of the sump pump to the sanitary sewer line,” he said in an email.

“The Borough is monitoring this situation and we have actively engaged in internal dialogue about the impact it is having,” he added.

But could the stream also portend our climate’s new wetter, future? 

Gant said recent higher than normal rain levels are likely a factor.

Monmouth County’s rainfall for the past 12 months is 10 inches above the historical average. Statewide, 2018 was the wettest in history.  Annual totals since then have hovered hovering slightly above average with a drier 2022 the exception. 

That year included a four-month drought watch during which the “River of East Bergen” kept on flowing.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.
[GIF] FRIDAY NIGHT SLEDDING DOWN TOWER HILL
Tower Hill was in the right condition for sledding on Friday night, and with forecasted highs to stay below freezing temperature for the wee ...
RED BANK: EARLY SCENES FROM THE STORM
RED BANK: redbankgreen takes a quick stroll, camera in hand, early on in Friday's snowfall.
RED BANK: ELKS ADD USED-BOOK BIN
RED BANK: Elks add Book Bin service to recycle used books, generate revenue for nonprofits and recycle books that have seen better days.
RED BANK: TREE MAP ON AGENDA
RED BANK: Rescheduled because of this week's icy weather, the January meeting of Shade Tree Committee will include discussion of updated tr ...
RBR DREAMER SHARES WINNING ESSAY AT DR KING BREAKFAST HOSTED BY YMCA
Red Bank Regional High School senior Madelyn Sanchez-Berra shared her award-winning essay at the YMCA’s 35th annual Dr. King commemora ...
RED BANK: HOLIDAY HONORS
The Cohen family (32 South Street) accepts one of three awards in the borough’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Others were the Chippenda ...
NO PICNIC TODAY
Water from Wednesday’s storm-swelled high tide rose into the yard of a riverfront house on River Street in Red Bank Wednesday morning, ...
LAST MINUTE GIFT DELIVERY IN PROGRESS
This savvy Santa, seen outside of WaWa on Christmas, knows that the fastest way to get around Red Bank is not by sleigh, but by bicycle.
SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN, WITH THE HELP OF RBFD
Red Bank Fire Department’s Navesink Hook & Ladder annual Santa present drop took place on Saturday, beginning at roughly 4:30 pm. ...
HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the ...
CHRISTMAS IS COMING, BUT THE LIGHTS ARE GOING
“Even Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Had Lights!” remarked one bystander. Update 12/20 @ 8pm: The tree has been relit. The ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar