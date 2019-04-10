Nine months after it began, a road reconstruction project in Red Bank is in its final weeks, an official said last week.

The reconstruction of East Bergen Place between Maple Avenue and Branch Avenue is “on track for completion around the first week in May,” consulting Engineer Laura Neumann, of CME Associates, told the borough council at its workshop meeting last week.

The project, which involved replacement of outdated water and sewer lines, began last July under a $1.35 million contract with Lucas Construction. Along the way, residents lived with broken water lines, giant puddles and dust clouds, while motorists have frequently been detoured off a main road connecting the east and west sides of town.