Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of March 16 to March 29, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 3/16/19. Victim reports unknown subjects removed property. Damages totaling $81.00. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 3/19/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $1,189.91. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 3/21/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 3/24/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $133.01. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

ARRESTS

Angel G. Tenezaca Tamay, male age 26 of Baltimore, MD was arrested on 3/23/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Newman Springs Road by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Karen E. Walsh-Romein, female age 50 of Ocean was arrested on 3/24/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Kevin L. Williams, male age 53 of Long Branch was arrested on 3/25/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Mary A. Schwarz, female age 41 of Union was arrest on 3/28/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Avenue of the Commons by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.