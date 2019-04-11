RED BANK: PETER NOBLE DIES

Former Red Bank Board of Education President Peter Noble died Tuesday night. He was 68 years old, said Mayor Pasquale Menna.

“We lost one of the best last night,” Menna said at the council’s semimonthly meeting Wednesday evening.

A longtime borough police officer and volunteer firefighter who retired from the Allenhurst police department, Noble was “an extraordinary man who served our community for many decades with distinction and honor,” Menna wrote in a Facebook post.

School Superintendent Jared Rumage told redbankgreen via email that Noble’s life “was all about service.” During his 15 years on the board, three as president, Noble was especially committed to school safety, Rumage said.

“He was a tremendous advocate for an emergency access path to Red Bank Primary School dating back to 2001. Peter’s perseverance helped us finally break ground on this project just last week,” Rumage said. “I am glad one of his dreams came true and that he helped give our community this gift.”

An obituary was not immediately available. Noble’s son, Patrick Noble, is a member of the Red Bank Regional High board of ed. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)