RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE

Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved’s home, workplace or favorite restaurant to serenade them with enchanting four-part harmonies.

That’s a Valentine’s Day service available locally, courtesy of the Chorus of the Atlantic, the Red Bank area chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

For four days this month, the chorus offers the unique and unforgettable experience of a singing Valentine.

For just $60, the Chorus of the Atlantic will make your loved one the center of attention. Picture the moment as the quartet delivers two love songs and a beautiful long-stem rose – a truly unique and memorable way to say “I love you.”

To secure your $60 singing Valentine, call Jon Greene at 732-583-1684 and schedule a visit for any one of the four days from Sunday, February 11 through Valentines Day.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.