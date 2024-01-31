RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON

Black River 752, a freight engine, crossing Drs. James Parker Boulevard in Red Bank last Friday.

The engine, built in 1956 to pull tourist cars through the Pacific Northwest, is now used by the Delaware and Raritan River Railroad to haul freight between Red Bank and Lakewood.

It runs several times a month, and can be counted on to attract one or two trainspotting fans when it rolls.

redbankgreen put a spotlight on the train, and its fans, in a September, 2022 feature story.

(GIF by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)