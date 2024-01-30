RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS

Undaunted by cold and wind, members of the Hazlet Running Club joined the Red Bank Run Club for the weekly “Monday Sweat” workout at Count Basie Field Monday night.

Sponsored by the Red Bank Parks & Rec Department and the Garage Gym, Monday Sweat meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at the Basie track.

Runners of all levels are welcome. Participants choose their workouts, which include track work and “shake and bake” strength training.

Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.