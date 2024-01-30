Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Non-profit Organization

Red Bank River Center

The Red Bank River Center promotes local merchants, recruits new businesses, stages vibrant downtown events, and beautifies our streetscapes.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner

RED BANK: VETERANS MONUMENT RESTORATION PITCHED

Douglas Distefano of Monument Conservation Partners at the Red Bank Veterans Monument. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

When you walk past the Red Bank Veterans Monument on Monmouth Street maybe you take a quick notice of its plaques and three stone figures. Perhaps you give a mental nod to the heroism that inspired it. Or maybe you just notice the soldiers’ outdated clunky uniforms.

But Douglas Distefano notices a bunch of things the rest of us don’t. 

The monument has served as a backdrop for Veterans Day commemorations for decades. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

“There’s something funky growing on his hat,’’ he said, pointing up to the stone statue of a Civil War soldier.

Distefano notes the yellow and green stains from mold and lichen on various parts of the monument, and gaps in the granite where the mortar has worn away. And the bronze plaques stripped of their patina – and in some cases legibility – by 98 years of time and weather.

“It’s in terrible shape,’’ he says. 

Distefano is principal of Monument Conservation Partners, a company that restores and conserves bronze monuments, plaques and statues. 

He spoke at the borough council last week and told elected officials the monument needs a “complete restoration” to spruce it up and keep the damage from getting worse. And he’d like to be the one to do the job.

“I reside in Rumson,’’ he quipped before council. “I hope you don’t hold that against me.”

Borough manager Jim Gant told Distefano he would discuss the matter with the heads of the Department of Public Works and the Recreation Department to see if they think the work is necessary and whether the town is interested in hiring an outside contractor to do it. 

Lawyers would also need to research whether the job would have to go out to public bidding, Gant noted.

The statue, at the corner of Monmouth Street and Drummond Place, is titled “Handing Down Old Glory,” and depicts a Civil War Veteran handing the United States Flag to soldiers of World War I and the Spanish-American War, who flank him.

Bronze plagues on and around the statue pay homage to veterans and fallen heroes of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War.

Distefano’s company is currently restoring a statue at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

He estimates the work on the Red Bank monument would take about 150 hours, but declined to disclose a cost estimate while he is still seeking a contract for the work.

If borough officials agree with his assessment, Distefano said the work needs to be done by someone who specializes in monument restoration to make sure it’s done right and will last another 98 years.

That hasn’t always been the case, he said, noting it appears someone painted over some of the bronze plaques on the Red Bank Memorial.

“That’s like a crime to paint bronze,’’ he said. “That’s like buying a mint ’64 Corvette and deciding paint it purple.”

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.
[GIF] FRIDAY NIGHT SLEDDING DOWN TOWER HILL
Tower Hill was in the right condition for sledding on Friday night, and with forecasted highs to stay below freezing temperature for the wee ...
RED BANK: EARLY SCENES FROM THE STORM
RED BANK: redbankgreen takes a quick stroll, camera in hand, early on in Friday's snowfall.
RED BANK: ELKS ADD USED-BOOK BIN
RED BANK: Elks add Book Bin service to recycle used books, generate revenue for nonprofits and recycle books that have seen better days.
RED BANK: TREE MAP ON AGENDA
RED BANK: Rescheduled because of this week's icy weather, the January meeting of Shade Tree Committee will include discussion of updated tr ...
RBR DREAMER SHARES WINNING ESSAY AT DR KING BREAKFAST HOSTED BY YMCA
Red Bank Regional High School senior Madelyn Sanchez-Berra shared her award-winning essay at the YMCA’s 35th annual Dr. King commemora ...
RED BANK: HOLIDAY HONORS
The Cohen family (32 South Street) accepts one of three awards in the borough’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Others were the Chippenda ...
NO PICNIC TODAY
Water from Wednesday’s storm-swelled high tide rose into the yard of a riverfront house on River Street in Red Bank Wednesday morning, ...
LAST MINUTE GIFT DELIVERY IN PROGRESS
This savvy Santa, seen outside of WaWa on Christmas, knows that the fastest way to get around Red Bank is not by sleigh, but by bicycle.
SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN, WITH THE HELP OF RBFD
Red Bank Fire Department’s Navesink Hook & Ladder annual Santa present drop took place on Saturday, beginning at roughly 4:30 pm. ...
HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the ...
CHRISTMAS IS COMING, BUT THE LIGHTS ARE GOING
“Even Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Had Lights!” remarked one bystander. Update 12/20 @ 8pm: The tree has been relit. The ...
RED BANK: GOOD CONDUCT
Window display at Ruscil’s Pianos, Mechanic Street, Red Bank. (Click)
RED BANK: FIRE UNDERWAY
RED BANK: Fire at Green Tree Apartments, Spring Street.
Happening Now: Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival with Santa, the Grinch, Elf, and More
 The Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival is here! Stop by and take a picture with your favorite characters, including Santa! #RBBisBIA ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar