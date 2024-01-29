RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE

To help fund the construction of a gymnasium, the Red Bank Charter School Foundation is offering Valentines cards designed by a student.

For a $50 donation to the RBCS Foundation gymnasium initiative by January 31, supporters will receive five cards to share with loved ones in time for Valentines Day.

The artwork on the card was created by seventh-grader Marielle Hanigan, who won a design contest for students last week.

The charter school obtained borough zoning board approval in 2017 for a gym to be constructed in a Monmouth Street building that abuts its Oakland Street campus.

