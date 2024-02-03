RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE

Led by coach George Sourlis, the Red Bank Regional boys basketball team topped Red Bank Catholic 69-64 on Thursday to clinch the Class B North division championship for the first time in 17 years.
Pure joy ensued, as seen in this RBR Athletics Instagram post.
