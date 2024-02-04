SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS

Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The event is an annual tradition hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Monmouth County.

