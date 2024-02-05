RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?

This summer, when you’re swatting mosquitoes – or worse, dealing with their nasty bites – ask yourself: did I do all I could to prevent this?

One step we all might take is to help eliminate that prolific skeeter breeding ground known as the abandoned tire. With just a bit of standing rainwater, one tire can lead the to birth of 10,000 of those suckers.

Here’s what you can do: Monmouth County Mosquito Control will remove up to 10 discarded tires from your property at no cost. You don’t even have to roll them out to the curb.

Tire will be picked up between February 1 and March 31. Call 732-542-3630 to make arrangements.

Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.