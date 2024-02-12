RED BANK: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

A Red Bank pedestrian suffered “relatively minor” injuries when she was struck by a vehicle last week, police said Monday.

The victim, a 60-year-old borough resident, was hit by a 2010 Subaru at about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday as the intersection of Chestnut Street and Shrewsbury Avenue, said police Chief Darren McConnell.

She was transported by EMS to Riverview Medical Center with “relatively minor back and leg” injuries, he said.

The driver, a 72-year-old Middletown woman, was issued a summons for careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian, he said.