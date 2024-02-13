RED BANK: NO SCHOOL AS STORM SHIFTS

UPDATE 8:53 AM: Red Bank issues alret reminding residents to remove all vehicles from streets to allow snowplowing. Free parking allowed in municipal lots.

Red Bank-area schools cancelled classes Tuesday as the expected track of a Northeast storm edged eastward, according to the National Weather Service.

Red Bank borough schools, RBRHS, Red Bank Charter School, St. James Elementary and Red Bank Catholic High School all announced closings for the day.

Winter storm warnings issued Monday excluded eastern Monmouth County, with a nearly 60-percent chance of less than a tenth of an inch snow accummulation, the weather service said.

But by Tuesday morning, the storm footprint grew to include the Greater Red Bank Green. Between four and six inches of snow could land here by 3 p.m., the NWS said.