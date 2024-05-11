RED BANK: SELF-CLEANING OVEN PROMPTS ALARM

Volunteers with the Red Bank Fire Department found a smoking oven in a vacant condominium when they answered an alarm Saturday morning.

A neighbor reported smoke and a possible structure fire at 148 Manor Drive, off Spring Street, at about 10:15 a.m.

Chief Bobby Holiday told redbankgreen that firefighters entered the unit to find it filling with smoke from a self-cleaning oven.

The condo was uninhabited, Holiday said. No immediate explanation was available for how the oven was activated, he said.

Property records show the condo is owned by AMH Realty, a limited liability company in Monmouth Beach.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

