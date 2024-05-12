Go-Go’s for mom? Perfect! (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Bright sunshine, perfect spring temps and the prospect of scoring a classic by Menudo or Zamfir the Romanian pan flute legend brought hundreds to the street where music legend William “Count” Basie grew up for the first annual Record Riot. The outdoor record fair sponsored by Jack’s Music Shoppe brought two dozen dealers to the street and the people watching proved as good as the crate digging. Scroll down for fun photos and more sunshine than a Katrina and the Waves song.

Zamfir? Dude! More scenes from the successful first ever Red Bank Record Riot. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)